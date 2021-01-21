Benton County Fairgrounds to open mass vaccination site next week

KENNEWICK, WA - The vaccination Pod being set up at the Benton County Fairgrounds will be operational on Monday January 25 at 1 PM.
However, this will be pending the arrival of the allotment of vaccine that is due to arrive that morning.
Please do not call or show up at the Fairgrounds this weekend looking for a vaccine.
This is a regional vaccination site, so there will be people coming from many counties to get vaccinated. Be prepared to wait for some length of time in your car. Cars will be routed through the Fairgrounds parking lot and exit on the backside on to Oak. There is a 15 to 30 min wait time after you receive your vaccine, before you can leave. The South Eastern Washington Incident management Team is asking everyone to pre-register before arriving at the vaccine site. Pre-registering information will be available as soon as the state releases that information.
In the meantime, please Visit Phasefinderwa.org to get your certificate showing you are eligible for getting a vaccine right now. You can also call the Vaccine hotline at 800-525-0127. During business hours, a live operator will help walk you through the process of finding out what phase you will be in, and when registration will be available.