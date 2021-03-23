KENNEWICK, WA- The Benton County mass vaccination site has hundreds of open appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health leaders at the mass vaccination estimate about 50% of those who are eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine in the Tri-Cities have received one.
However, Ben Shearer, public information officer for the site says there are plenty of people out there who don’t realize they are eligible, and if you want a vaccine the site will work with you to get you through.
"One of the questions is about obesity, like 80% of America is overweight, so this isn’t, none of us are checking your paperwork out here to verify that you checked 'overweight' or anything. No one's gonna care when you get here, we just want to know you went through the phase finder app , and you answered the questions, and you got eligible for your phase," Shearer said.
According to Shearer the site is also not checking I.D’s or employment status, he also wants the community to know vaccines are available at no cost, and open for all undocumented Washington residents.
In addition, and although appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Prepmod are encouraged, if you show up without one, the site will try their best to get you through whenever they have extra vaccines available.
In fact on Tuesday there was no standby line, and every person who showed up without an appointment was given one on the spot.
Kennewick Resident, Sarah Brist received her first dose at the site and says she is feeling a lot of relief.
"I have been really nervous during the whole pandemic, and so this feels amazing.... Yes, so much relief. My appointment was at 12:30, I got here maybe 2 or 3 minutes early and I’m waiting 15 minutes afterwards, and I’ll be out of here within a half-hour," Brist told NBC Right Now.
Officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site say the county will continue to open up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we can expect the next phase to be eligible on April 1st.