BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - SUSPENSION OF ACCEPTANCE OF PASSPORT APPLICATIONS FOR THE FRANKLIN COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE; Due to the COVID-19 emergency in Washington State, the Clerk's Office is suspending accepting passport applications effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until April 24, 2020. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your understanding in this unexpected crisis we are all experiencing.
BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Effective March 16, 2020, Benton Franklin Counties Superior Court published its initial response to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in the form of Emergency Order #1 Re: Court Operations. The Court has cancelled all trials, cancelled certain calendars and modified processes in order to minimize contact between litigants, attorneys and court personnel. A copy of the emergency order is attached. It is also available on the Court’s website at http://www.benton-franklinsuperiorcourt.com/administration/coronavirus/. Some of the significant changes are set forth below. Please refer to the emergency order for details.
Please expect processes to change as the pandemic progresses. The Court will issue new orders as the need arises and post them on the Court’s website. Attorneys and litigants are encouraged to check the website regularly.
Trials. Jury and non-jury trials have been cancelled until April 24, 2020.
Adult Criminal Matters. On the Franklin County Tuesday Calendar and the Benton County Wednesday and Thursday Calendars, the Court will hear only out of-custody matters 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Starting at 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., the Court will hear only in-custody matters. On the Friday Morning Benton 3.5/3.6 Calendar, the Court will hear out-of-custody matters only during the first half of the calendar, and in-custody matters only during the second half of the calendar (after the break). Those attorneys and parties with only out-of-custody matters are encouraged not to remain after the morning break.
Arraignments and first appearances will be conducted in the usual manner. Counsel for the State and for the Defense may present agreed amended conditions of release on the ex parte calendar or through Court Administration for the Court’s consideration and signature.
Juvenile Matters. Juvenile probation violation hearings are hereby cancelled until after April 24, 2020, except that alleged violations of Selective Aggressive Probation, and other matters deemed emergent will be heard at the discretion of a judicial officer.
For Benton County matters, the Court will hear only out of-custody matters on the morning calendar. The Court will hear only in-custody matters on the afternoon calendar. Those attorneys and parties with only out of custody matters are encouraged not to appear during the in-custody calendar.
For Franklin County matters in-custody and out of-custody calendars will operate has previously scheduled. Those attorneys and parties with only out of custody matters are encouraged not to appear during the in-custody calendar.
No juvenile criminal trials will be held before April 24, 2020, unless specifically authorized for extraordinary reasons by a judicial officer.
No juvenile civil matters (truancy, at risk youth, CHINS) will be heard before April 24, 2020, unless specifically authorized by a judicial officer. Youth brought into detention shall be immediately released with a promise to appear at a date after April 24, 2020, unless specifically authorized by a judicial officer.
Shelter care hearings in dependency cases may be scheduled on dependency matters, but no other hearings will be held until after April 24, 2020, unless specifically authorized for extraordinary reason by a judicial officer.
All other juvenile procedures and calendars remain unchanged until further notice.
Domestic Calendars. The Domestic Status Calendar is cancelled until April 24, 2020. Parties are encouraged to only bring motions concerning emergent matters. Attorneys and Litigants are encouraged to participate by telephone.
Through April 24, 2020, appearances by a litigant represented by an attorney is not required. Through April 24, 2020, all domestic relations hearings that are presently set as a special set hearing shall be heard as a telephonic hearing unless the judicial officer directs that the litigants and/or counsel are required to be personally.
OTHER CASES:
1. Guardianships/Probates. Parties are encouraged to schedule these motions after April 24, 2020 if possible. Through April 24, 2020, if possible, telephonic appearances are encouraged.
2. Protection Orders. The court finds good cause to extend the time for a full hearing on a newly-filed temporary protection order for up to 28 days, in the discretion of the individual reviewing judicial officer. Judicial officers will continue to review ex parte petitions to determine whether a temporary order is warranted.
3. Civil Commitments. Judicial officers will attend civil commitment hearings either in person, or by video from the Franklin County Courthouse, at their individual discretion.
4. Ex parte Orders/Calendar: The ex parte calendar shall be held as previously in both counties. Parties are strongly encouraged to submit ex parte orders via the Clerk’s Offices, and the Court hereby waives the $30 ex parte fee through April 24, 2020.
5. State Child Support/Child Support Contempt Calendar. This calendar is hereby cancelled through April 24, 2020.
6. Legal Financial Obligation Calendar. This calendar is hereby cancelled through April 24, 2020.
7. Civil Trials. No jury or bench trials will be heard before April 24, 2020. Any trials set before that date should be noted for a new trial setting after April 24, 20220 and the current trial date stricken from the trial calendar by Court Administration.
8. Civil Calendar. This calendar is hereby cancelled through April 24, 2020. No matters will be heard, unless specifically authorized to be placed on the calendar for extraordinary reasons by the Administrative Presiding Judge or her designee.
9. Domestic Violence Protection Order Calendar. This calendar will continue, however the presiding judicial officer may limit the number of individuals in the courtroom during the proceedings.
10. Adult/Juvenile Drug Court. Through April 24, 2020, these sessions will be suspended. The participants are not excused from the requirements of the program and may be required to appear in court to address concerns of the drug court team, as ordered in the discretion of the presiding judicial officer.
11. Adoptions. Parties are encouraged to schedule these motions after April 24, 2020 if possible. Parties are directed to limit observers of adoptions to less than 40 people.
12. Matters Requiring the Aid Of An In-Court Interpreter: The court will endeavor, given the constraints of its facilities, to allow for proper social distancing between interpreters and parties on all calendars, including defendants on criminal calendars and preliminary appearances.