Benton Franklin Health District announces 50 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases

TRI-CITIES, WA- On Thursday the Benton Franklin Health District announced that COVID-19 case numbers in the two counties are starting to drop.
They are saying the numbers have dropped over 50 percent during the last month. According to the health district, the numbers are starting to decrease because of an emphasis on mask wearing and an increase in testing.
"We see what happens when we do come together, we have seen how these effects are cumulative, mask wearing, testing," said Dr. Amy Person who is a Benton Franklin Health District Health Officer.
They hope to build upon that momentum by continuing their partnership with the Washington State Department of Health to expand contact tracing. They have been able to bring in new staff, 50 percent of them being bilingual, who will help assist in contact tracing within the next week.
"That’s given us the opportunity at the health district to be able to focus on managing outbreaks in some of our workplaces," said Dr. Person. "It has also given us time to be able to hire the additional temporary staff to bring contact tracing back, within the next week we will be doing contact tracing back here at Benton and Franklin counties."
The health district is warning that the momentum that has been made can be lost with Labor Day approaching. They are urging people to practice social distancing during the holiday weekend because they say those weekends tend to lead to spikes in cases. They say if the downward trend in the counties continue both counties could return to in person school by the fall.
"When we are enjoying these activities we are doing these with members of our own household and not with our friends or neighbors," said Dr. Person. "As we continue to be able to practice what we need to do to keep our community safe, I know we will begin to see more activities opening up, more businesses opening up and our schools being able to open up."