Benton-Franklin Health District was notified today that a local resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Franklin County woman in her 20s with underlying health conditions is being treated at a local hospital.
This case appears to be linked to foreign travel. The Health District is working to identify anyone who may have an increased exposure risk because of close contact with this person. It can take over a week to receive test results.
“As public health, we have expected this and we are prepared for this,” said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties. “Regardless of where it was contracted, everyone can and should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The public can help:
- Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
- If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, call your regular doctor first.
- Stay home when sick.
- Even if you are not having symptoms, stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other people.
- Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check the Health District’s website (www.bfhd.wa.gov) or follow on social media.