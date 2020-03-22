TRI-CITIES,WA- The Benton Franklin Health District confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The first case is a man in his 60s self isolating at home.
The second case is a woman in her 60s self isolating at home.
She was tested after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
The total cases confirmed in Benton County is now 7 and now there are four in Franklin County. There have been no deaths related to the COVID-19 Sunday.
The Health District reminds you to monitor your health; practice social distancing and if you show signs of the virus to call your healthcare provider immediately.