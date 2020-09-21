Benton Franklin Health District expands Outdoor Agritourism guidelines

KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton Franklin Health District announced Monday Benton and Franklin Counties may introduce expanded Phase 2 guidance to agritourism activities.
Phase 2 guidance previously applied only to U-pick activities, such as berry picking, and tree farms. Governor Jay Inslee made the announcement earlier today.
“This is welcomed progress because our small growers and rural ag businesses have also struggled,” said Dr. Amy Person, district health officer. “We appreciate the recognized progress our counties are making so we may continue to expand activities for our businesses and consumers.”
Businesses may specifically open up for corn mazes, animal viewing, hay and wagon rides, bonfires, playground activity and similar type activity. They must still follow the health protocols as lined out in the Phase 2 guidance. Indoor operations remain limited to retail and food service activities.
“Even though most agritourism is outdoors, we need to remain focused on effective hygiene strategies to help keep transmission low. Although we are making huge strides in our progress, we’re still working on pushing down the disease rates in both counties,” said Person.
“Customers need to wear masks and properly distance. And, as always, do not come if you are ill,” said Person.
Specific agritourism requirements may be found on the governor’s website here.
Benton-Franklin Health District urges residents to continue to exercise caution in all activities. Maintain six feet of physical distance with non-household members, wear face coverings in public, avoid gatherings with more than five people, wash or sanitize hands frequently, and get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed or think you need to be tested. Testing does not increase community disease burden - it identifies it to slow the spread.