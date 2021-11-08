Retired educators, Dan and Jan Schuldheisz, got their COVID-19 vaccines and second doses as soon as they were eligible to do so. They recalled when as children they had lined up to get their polio vaccines. For them getting the COVID-19 vaccine made sense and they felt like they were “covered”.
Then, at the end of July 2021, Dan woke up with Pink Eye. Within a couple of days he had developed a fever and some other troubling symptoms. He decided to go to the emergency room to get checked out. They gave him some Tylenol, took a chest X-ray and sent him back home.
Dan also had a COVID-19 test in the E.R. and it came back positive. However, he did not need to be admitted to the hospital. Dan recovered quickly and has experienced no lasting ill effects. People ask Dan what he thought about having been vaccinated against COVID-19 and then still getting sick. He says “I really felt like the vaccine had done it’s job. Did it stop me from getting sick? No. Did it keep me out of the hospital? Yes.”
For more information on vaccination and community health resources please visit bfhd.wa.gov or call (509) 460-4200.