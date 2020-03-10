KENNEWICK, Wash - The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is making recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, health officials said there are no presumed or confirmed cases in Benton or Franklin County.
However, prevention strategies can make a large impact in slowing the increase of cases. In a news release, the health district said, "We know that COVID-19 spreads among close contacts, and that reducing close contact with others can help reduce the spread of this disease. Social Distancing is a prevention strategy used for many other illnesses."
For social distancing to be effective it must be combined with other illness prevention steps:
• Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially after having physical contact with others, being in public places or health care facilities, when leaving work or school and upon returning home.
• Stay home when you are sick. It is crucial that those who are ill with fever or symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath stay home and away from others.
• Stay away from other sick people. • If someone else at work is sick with a cough or cold, make this known to someone in charge so that person can be asked to leave.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw it away, and then wash your hands.
• Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant.
The Health Department is also recommending additional social distancing for people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. In addition, they recommend canceling any event with an audience that would be considered high risk.
Those at higher risk include people who:
• are over 60 years of age
• have an underlying medical condition, like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes
• have weakened immune systems
• are pregnant
For more information you can contact the Benton-Franklin Health District HERE
Benton-Franklin Health District Website www.bfhd.wa.gov
Washington Department of Health www.doh.wa.gov
Centers for Disease Control www.cdc.gov
Rev 9/2019
If you have questions about whether you or your child is at higher risk from COVID-19, ask your health care provider.
Employers: BFHD is encouraging workplaces and businesses to provide options for their higher risk employees to work from home if possible. If they cannot work from home, employees at higher should minimize their interaction with large groups of people.
Faith Community: BFHD is recommending that our faith community partners practice social distancing during services. Refrain from hugs, handshakes, and any common vessel usage.
What’s Next: BFHD will make decisions about future measures based on active surveillance of all respiratory illness in our community. Surveillance includes monitoring community level data such as emergency department volumes, school absentee rates, respiratory illness rates in long-term care facilities, and data from Washington State’s syndromic surveillance portal.