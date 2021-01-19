Benton-Franklin Health District shares how they are prepared to move to Vaccination Phase 1B-1

KENNEWICK, WA – Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced the state has moved to Vaccination Phase 1B beginning Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
There are several tiers in Phase 1B and the initial focus will be on Phase 1B Tier 1 (1B-1). Moving to the next vaccination phase now allows counties, who are ready, to maintain vaccination flow while encouraging other counties to move swiftly through Phase 1A-1 and 1A-2 - with 1B-1 individuals ready so vaccine allocation is used efficiently by all local providers.
Who Qualifies Now According to the DOH, “Phase 1B phase generally includes people who are high to moderate risk against the four risk criteria,” as listed below:
- Risk of acquiring Infection
- Risk of morbidity and mortality
- Risk of negative societal impact
- Risk of transmission to others
Some counties, including Benton and Franklin, will prioritize vaccinating those who are eligible under Phase 1A and have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, this does not preclude providers from beginning vaccinating the following individuals in Phase 1B-1 (phases are additive and individuals in previous phasing still qualify):
- All individuals age 65 years and older
- People 50 years and older in multigenerational households (two or more generations)
- Those in this age group would be vulnerable or at risk because they are not able to live independentlyAND
- have a caregiver residing in the home OR
- have a relative living in the household who works outside the Home OR
- is a caregiver for grandchildren
- Those in this age group would be vulnerable or at risk because they are not able to live independentlyAND
This does NOT include individuals age 50 years and older who are able to live independently regardless of others in the household.