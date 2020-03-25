KENNEWICK,WA- Benton PUD will continue to provide customer service by phone and our operations team will continue to respond to outages 24/7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic employees are working from home, but will continue to assist those who may need help. Our line crews, warehouse workers and other essential operational staff are on rotating schedules to limit individual worker interactions and to help ensure we have a healthy workforce available at all times to respond to outages and to be responsive to new service connection requests.
To help provide customers some relief during these difficult and uncertain times, Benton PUD’s Board of Commissioners has adopted temporary changes to our customer service policies. These changes, which apply to all customer classes, will be in place through the end of April and will be re-evaluated at that time.
· The assessment of a 1% late fee on past due balances has been suspended
· Disconnects for non-payment have been discontinued
· Urgent Notices regarding past due balances are suspended
We are encouraging customers to call us if they need to discuss payment options. Customer Service is available during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 509-582-2175 in Kennewick and 509-786-1841 in Prosser. It is our goal to work with our customers and offer support and assistance during these challenging times.
We also offer our customers many self-service payment options available 24/7, including:
o SmartHub at BentonPUD.org or the SmartHub mobile app.
o Pay Now at Benton PUD.org (enrollment is not required).
o Pay by Phone by calling 509-582-2175. First time users will be required to create a 4-digit pin.
o Payment kiosks at the entrances of the Kennewick and Prosser offices.
o Drop boxes at the Kennewick and Prosser offices.
For energy tips and conservation assistance call Energy Programs during regular business hours at 509-582-1234.
Continue to report outages through our outage line at 1-888-582-2176 or SmartHub.