PROSSER,WA- The Benton REA and PowerNET will close its Prosser and West Richland offices due to the coronavirus concerns starting Tuesday, March 17th until further notice.
Benton REA and PowerNET personnel will continue to be accessible by calling 800-221-6987, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All departments will continue operating to maintain services and restore any outages that may occur during the office closure. Power outages can be reported by calling 800-221-6987 or through SmartHub.
Benton REA members can use the self-service feature to work from home.
You can do so by visiting www.BentonREA.org/payment.
Benton REA assures members will be updated during this situation.
“We are sorry we can’t offer face-to-face service during this challenging time,” Bradshaw says. “It is our hope that we will be able to offer that service again soon after the COVID-19 virus threat is mitigated.”
Should Benton REA take additional action to protect our employees and members, Benton REA will notify members via social media, namely Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Nextdoor, and at www.BentonREA.org.