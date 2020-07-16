KENNEWICK, WA - Benton-Franklin and Yakima Health District Administrators received a letter from Secretary of Health John Weisman today clarifying the definition of “restaurant” for purposes of modified Phase 1 as it pertains to wineries and breweries.
The Secretary stated that “Winery and brewery operations were not intended to be included, just as bars were not included. The reasons for this were two-fold:
- First, such operations promote the bringing in of others from outside the county, which threatens the containment strategy for COVID-19.
- Second, similar to bars, tasting/sampling at wineries and breweries creates a social setting (individuals/groups outside one’s household interacting for an extended period of time without the use of face coverings) that can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
However, wineries and breweries that “serve full meals prepared on-site, in building kitchen facilities under the ownership of the winery and brewery and are substantially equivalent to a restaurant.” He went on to state that wineries and breweries that “do not serve full meals prepared on-site in building kitchen facilities under the ownership of the winery and brewery are not allowed to operate.”
All current information on Yakima County’s “Roadmap to Recovery” can be found on the Yakima Health District website. Benton and Franklin Counties’ “Roadmap to Recovery” can be found on the Benton-Franklin Health District website.
Additional Information:
Benton-Franklin Health District Business Guidance
COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard