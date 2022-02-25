Containing the Coronavirus

The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) and the Yakima Health District (YHD) updated their COVID-19 dashboards Thursday, February 24.

New COVID cases by county

County New cases Date udpated
Benton County 30 2/24
Franklin County 10 2/24
Yakima County 87 2/24

Benton and Franklin Counties:

According to the BFHD website, In the last 14 days there have been 30 new cases reported in Benton County and 10 new cases in Franklin County. BFHD also reported 9 COVID-19 positive deaths, though their website does state deaths reported each week do not necessarily represent deaths occurring that week.

Overall the 14-day case count and average for Benton and Franklin Counties are down significantly since the recent spike in January. 

BFHD COVID-19 Dashboard

Click here to find the full COVID-19 dashboard posted by the BFHD. 

Yakima County:

According to the YHD website, in the last 14 days there has been 87 new cases reported in Yakima county and 0 COVID-19 positive deaths. The Yakima County Summary from the Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard also shows a large decrease from January's COVID-19 spike of new cases. 

Yakima Covid-19 UPDATE