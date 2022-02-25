The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) and the Yakima Health District (YHD) updated their COVID-19 dashboards Thursday, February 24.
New COVID cases by county
|County
|New cases
|Date udpated
|Benton County
|30
|2/24
|Franklin County
|10
|2/24
|Yakima County
|87
|2/24
Benton and Franklin Counties:
According to the BFHD website, In the last 14 days there have been 30 new cases reported in Benton County and 10 new cases in Franklin County. BFHD also reported 9 COVID-19 positive deaths, though their website does state deaths reported each week do not necessarily represent deaths occurring that week.
Overall the 14-day case count and average for Benton and Franklin Counties are down significantly since the recent spike in January.
Click here to find the full COVID-19 dashboard posted by the BFHD.
Yakima County:
According to the YHD website, in the last 14 days there has been 87 new cases reported in Yakima county and 0 COVID-19 positive deaths. The Yakima County Summary from the Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard also shows a large decrease from January's COVID-19 spike of new cases.
