BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY - Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) was notified today that two more local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
- A Franklin County man in his 40s who is recovering at home
- A Benton County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who is currently hospitalized
Beginning March 20, 2020, BFHD will use a new process to announce additional cases or deaths by 2PM daily. Updates will include:
Website updates on the Investigations and Outbreaks page: Updated counts - Positive cases, confirmed deaths, and negative test numbers, Daily Briefing document – Updated count list with additional details of each case,
Related graphics can be found on social media and www.bfhd.wa.gov o All posted materials may be used as is or with attribution.
Staff will not be available for interviews and statements related to the daily update