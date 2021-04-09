BFHD hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Sunday, 200 reservations available

PASCO, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District is offering a Pop-up Vaccine Clinic on Sunday.
The clinic is intended to provide a safe and convenient location for community members to receive the one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic will be April 11, from 8:30 AM to 4 PM at the CBC-West location at 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco, WA 99301. This clinic is open for all who are eligible including our community food processing and agricultural workers.
200 appointments are available through the PrepMod reservation system. Registration for the 200 appointment times is first come/first serve.
Reservations are required at prepmod.doh.wa.gov//reg/0107621539. No proof of residency or immigration status will be requested
Personal information needed for registration:
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Home address: ok to use employer’s address if needed
- Email: ok to use employer’s email address
- Phone Number: ok to use employer’s phone number
For assistance with individual registration in PrepMod call (509) 222-2333 (English and Spanish available)
Vans with less than 15 pre-registered people are welcome for transporting to the clinic site. Expected wait time after receiving the vaccination is 15 minutes. Do not arrive for your appointment earlier than your scheduled time due to space restrictions.