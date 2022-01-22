BFHD public health expert breaks down mask types

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy fog this afternoon and early evening will become more widespread late this evening and overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&