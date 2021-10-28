BFHD shares good news on COVID-19 cases, urges people to stay safe during Halloween

BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA-
In Benton and Franklin counties there are lower case numbers, fewer people testing, and more people getting vaccinated. However, the Benton-Franklin Health District is warning that with Halloween weekend upon us, we still need to be careful.
"We continue to make excellent progress in getting COVID-19 transmission under control," said BFHD Health Officer Dr. Amy Person.
In two weeks, case rates in Benton County dropped by 44 percent and they're down 47 percent in Franklin County, over a two-week period.
With the holiday season about to be in full swing, starting with Halloween on Sunday, Dr. Person is reminding everyone to be safe.
"People can still continue to have fun but they shouldn't forget those important infection prevention and prevention control measures," said Dr. Person.
Dr. Person says people can develop immunity against the virus through vaccination and infections, but she says vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself from getting COVID-19 or spreading it.
"The most reliable source of immunity comes from vaccination. It is also the safest form of immunity as individuals do not run the risk of hospitalization, long COVID, or death," said Dr. Person.
She also talked about a federal program through FEMA, which can help people who lost a loved one due to COVID-related illnesses
"That is a program open to anyone who incurred those expenses to bury a loved one from January 20, 2020, through now," said Dr. Person.
Right now, they have no deadline for the assistance and you can apply anytime to be reimbursed up to 9,000 dollars. Visit fema.gov to learn more.