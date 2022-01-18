WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's administration launched the federal website (set for tomorrow, January 19th) a day early, the website that would allow every American to order free at-home COVID tests. Just as 790,000 cases diagnosed daily and about 1,900 deaths daily in the United States (up by 54% increase), amidst the highly contagious Omicron surge.
According to the Analytics USA, the website garnered more than 700,000 visits immediately after first being launched East Coast time early Tuesday afternoon (morning time for the Pacific Northwest).
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the "official launch" is still Wednesday morning, but that today is a "beta testing phase," by the U.S. Digital Service.
To order your package of 4 free at-home COVID tests, go to covidtests.gov and click "Order Free At-Home Tests." The site will then direct you to the U.S. Postal Service website here you will fill out your name, email, and shipping address. Even though you have to press "Check Out Now," the at-home COVID tests are completely free. You will then get a tracking and confirmation number of your package from the USPS in your email.
The at-home tests should ship to your place of residence within 7-12 days. At this time, USPS is unable to duplicate orders for the same address, therefore limiting 4 tests to each household.
The at-home COVID tests are rapid antigen tests (not PCR which you would have to get at a hospital, pharmacy, or testing site). The tests work whether or not you are having COVID symptoms in addition to whether or not you are vaccinated.
Partnering with the USPS, all packages will be packaged and shipped with First Class Package Service in all states including Alaska, Hawaii and other U.S. territories.
White House officials say this mass-haul of COVID tests were purchased with the $1.9 trillion that President Biden signed into law last March from the coronavirus relief bill. An exact cost can be known at a later date.
For more information, visit covidtests.gov or The White House Fact Sheet.