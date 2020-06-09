Grad

PENDLETON, OR Blue Mountain Community College will celebrate the Class of 2020 Thursday (June 11) evening with a special “Parade of Graduates” even as the pandemic continues.

The traditional ceremony was recreated into a parade because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Parade of Graduates will begin at 7 p.m. on the BMCC Pendleton campus. Graduates will line up in the “triangle” parking area at the bottom of the BMCC hill, and will drive up the hill and around campus in a parade.

Graduates may have their immediate family members inside their vehicles during the parade. Graduates’ families and friends, as well as faculty, staff and other community members are invited to park in  designated  areas  around  campus  to  cheer  on  the  graduates  as  they  drive  by. 

Guests  should  plan  to arrive  on  campus  by  6:45  p.m. While  noisemakers  are  welcome,  fireworks,  firecrackers,  poppers  and confetti are prohibited.

The  parade will begin with  the  singing  of  the  National  Anthem. BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier will provide a welcome, and then graduates will hear a performance of “The Honors Song” by Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation member Charles Wood III, before “Pomp & Circumstance” begins.

The Parade will broadcast live from campus on 95.6FM and 1290AM KUMA radio, as well as livestream on the radio station’s website.

In addition, BMCC will broadcast a live stream of the event from its YouTube channel.  The  College  will  also  record  the  event.

Graduates are asked to begin lining up their vehicles in the triangle area beginning at 6 p.m., and should plan to be in place by 6:45 p.m.

Graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, and the Associated Government  will  hand  out  free  decorating  kits  at  the  triangle  from  5-6  p.m. 

Detailed  information  for graduates and guests can be found here.

