PENDLETON, OR–Blue Mountain Community College will continue with remote and online education for classes and services during the summer and fall terms.
Summer Term at BMCC has been mostly an online or remote distant learning experience, but COVID-19 will bring that protocol into the fall this year.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order for higher education that prohibited in-person instruction expires June 13, and it is unknown if it will be extended. BMCC is working closely with the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, the Oregon Community College Association, the 16 other Oregon community colleges, and local officials to determine the most appropriate steps in moving forward towards reopening.
The college will continue to offer special technology and those programs with in-person labs will continue with strict guidelines from the state.
The Governor’s current executive order allows for these exceptions as they impact essential industries in healthcare and the trucking industry.
If social distancing protocols loosen by fall, the College will reevaluate if other Career-Technical Education programs, if any, can return in person for hands-on learning for Fall Term.
A determination for fall athletics, which include men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s rodeo, has not yet been made. BMCC is working closely with the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC)and National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), and following the recommendations of health officials in making an appropriate decision later this summer.