Bored during quarantine? Here are some things your kids can do

RICHLAND, WA - The "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order has many parents looking for ways to entertain their children. Washington State University Tri-Cities has created a free guide to keep them engaged while they are at home.
The new "Cougar Family Fun" website provides educational children's activities which features do-it-at home activities like creating face masks and scientific activities.
It also includes a new reading program in which people can win prizes for their reading efforts. Kids can virtually read along and watch videos of WSU Tri-Cities' faculty reading.
"While we are in this stay-at-home mode, it is important to utilize the local resources that we have to get our kids educated and pertained," the university's chancellor, Sandra Haynes said.
Haynes said WSU Tri-Cities' website is one of those programs. She said most of the supplies used in the activities families already have and use at home.
For more do-it-at home activities and challenges, you can visit their website at tricities.wsu.edu/cougar-family-fun.