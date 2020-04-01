KENNEWICK,WA- The Boy Scouts of America: Blue Mountain Council has gone to on-line programming due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The on-line program is through a system called GoToMeeting and they participate in a 30-45 min. activity that covers a specific topic from a professional in that field. These trainings allow Scouts to participate and be active in Scouting while staying indoors and use social distancing.
Here is a schedule for the upcoming live chats:
Cub Scouts with Kennewick Police Department
Thu, Apr 2, 2020 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM (PDT)
Special Guest Presenter – KPD Representative Retired Commander Craig Littrell
Please join this online meeting to complete these Cub Scout rank requirements using your computer, tablet or smartphone. Register here and receive online meeting link by email.
https://scoutingevent.com/604-KPD
We’ll complete the following Cub Scout Requirements
Lion Rank – Animal Kingdom Requirement #1
Tiger Rank – Rolling Tigers Requirement #8
Tiger Elective – Safe & Smart Requirement #9
Wolf Rank – Council Fire Requirement #3
Bear Rank – Paws for Action Requirement #3a
Webelos Rank – First Responder Requirement #8
Second Class Rank Requirement 7c - Community Program about Dangers of Drugs
Tue, Apr 7, 2020 7:00 PM - 7:45 PM (PDT)
Special Guest Presenter – Alli Littrell, Washington State D.A.R.E. Representative on Youth Advocacy Board
Please join this online meeting to complete this rank requirement using your computer, tablet or smartphone. Register here and receive online meeting link by email.
https://scoutingevent.com/604-7c
Citizenship in the Community 4a & 4b
Wed, Apr 8, 2020 5:30 PM - 6:15 PM (PDT)
Special Guest Presenter – Pasco School Board Member Steve Christensen
Come prepared to identify an issue important to our community that relates to the purview of a local school board member such as the COVID-19 outbreak or the recently passed state legislation regarding Sex Ed curriculum in public schools.
Please join this online meeting to complete these requirements for this merit badge using your computer, tablet or smartphone with the following link:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/426609501
No need to download the app on your device; just select the option to "Join on the Web."
Webelos Adventure: Aware & Care with Service Peace Warriors
Thu, Apr 9, 2020 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM (PDT)
Special Guest Presenter – Service Peace Warriors and Jay Scott
Please join this online meeting to complete the requirements for this adventure using your computer, tablet or smartphone with the following link:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/791715933
No need to download the app on your device; just select the option to "Join on the Web."
Art Merit Badge Requirement #6 with Local Artist Davin Diaz
Tue, Apr 14, 2020 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM (PDT)
Special Guest Presenter – Davin Diaz, Local Artist and Executive Director with DrewBoy Creative
Please join this online meeting to complete this merit badge requirement using your computer, tablet or smartphone with the following link:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/878905421
No need to download the app on your device; just select the option to "Join on the Web."
For more information visit www.bmcbsa.org.