BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA - Right now, Health leaders are investigating COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in our state.
These cases are people who test positive for the virus even after being fully vaccinated. In Benton and Franklin counties there are only five breakthrough cases out of more than 55,000 fully vaccinated people.
Dr. Amy Person is the Health Officer at BFHD.
"What we've seen so far, it's been a little under .01 percent. So that's less than a hundredth of a percent," said Dr. Person.
That's a one in 10,000 chance of getting COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
"Being vaccinated really drops your likelihood that you are going to get covid," said Dr. Person.
She says the more people we get vaccinated, the fewer breakthrough cases we have because people don't get COVID-19 from the vaccine, they get it from being in contact with those who have the virus.
Dr. Person also adding it's rare to have a vaccine that is 100 percent effective. Both double-dose vaccines are proven to be more than 90-percent effective.
Vaccinations are already impacting our area in a big way.
"For those other fifty-five thousand people who were vaccinated, if they had not gotten vaccinated, then thousands of them would've gotten infected in that same time," said Dr. Person.
Dr. Person says because vaccines are not one-hundred percent effective, you still should wear your mask and social distance for the sake of yourself and others.