Business owner wrongfully accused on 'stay home stay healthy' violator list

RICHLAND, WA - With the list of ‘stay home stay healthy’ violators out, some businesses are now finding out they have been wrongly accused.
Now, one local business owner is trying to clear her name.
For four years, Shawna Holland and her husband have grown their three Richland AirBnb properties they call, the ‘Holland Bungalows.’
She says her properties have been reported twice. However, under the ‘stay home stay healthy’ order, her business was allowed to continue. These properties are her personal income, and she's concerned that being on this list will hurt her reputation that she's worked hard to build.
"I know I'm not the only one in the Tri Cities area in particular that has been falsely accused," Holland said.
Right now, Holland is still allowed to continue running her business, and the people staying in her houses are either essential workers or have extenuating circumstances.
“There have been people that have come to town to visit family members that are ill-- non COVID related. We had a family come to visit their father-in-law who was in hospice and he was failing. They came to say goodbye to him," Holland said.
When Holland saw her business had been reported, she also saw what she had been reported for.
"We were reported as operating illegally and that we had people coming and going in our home every single day, that we were not cleaning in between guests, and that there were four construction workers working on the construction of residential homes down the street," she said.
She says none of those claims are true, and she's spent hours to make sure her properties are clean and safe.
"We were saddened that somebody would do that without reaching out to us first so that we could clarify what the situation really was," she said.
Now, with this list of claims public, she's even more worried about her business than she was at the beginning of this pandemic.
The governor's office says that all initial claims on this list will 'be referred to the appropriate state agency for review and action based on their regulatory authority.'
Holland says she hopes people will not believe every claim on the list, and that she is just one of many small business owners in our community that's working hard to provide a service that's needed right now.