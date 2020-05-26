Buy a t-shirt, help a small business

KENNEWICK, WA - A non-profit and two local businesses have launched a fundraiser to help small business shut down by the coronavirus.
The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership started a t-shirt fundraiser with a local tattoo artist and a local screen printing business. Each "Created in Kennewick" tees and tanks costs $20.
The goal is to have 100% of the proceeds go toward directly supporting small businesses. Stephanie Button said they will do that by purchasing gift cards and service vouchers from local small businesses.
Those cards will then be given to first responders, medical workers and essential workers.
"What we hope happens is people spend it, help our small businesses and support local," Button said.
They partnered with Kody Flannery an artist with Monarch Tattoo. He created the t-shirt graphic.
"And it celebrates all the wonderful people who make our downtown community great. We have artists, brewers, crafters, advocates. We have tinkers. These are the people who are our downtown small business community," Button said.
They are also working with Atomic Screen Printing.
"And we wanted to spread the wealth and the love with this project," Button said. "That's why we went with the local artist. That's why we hired a local screen printing company here in downtown. This is 100% local support project."
If you'd like to buy a t-shirt and support small businesses in our community, you can go to their website at historic-down-town-kennewick-partnership-2020.itemorder.com/sale. The deadline to order is June 7th.