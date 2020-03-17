KENNEWICK, WA - Cascade Natural Gas is taking action to help customers maintain reliable service as COVID-19 continues to evolve.
In a press release, Cascade Natural Gas stated they understand the financial struggle some customers may face because of the coronavirus related hardships.
In that regard, Cascade Natural Gas has taken measurable actions to help our customers:
- They will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time.
- They have filed requests with their regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees.
- They are working with customers on payment plan options.
"We have instituted certain measures to help protect our employees from exposure to COVID-19 and to curb the potential spread of the virus in customer homes and facilities," they said in their press release. "We are closely following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes recommendations on social distancing. These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service."