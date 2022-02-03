CDC recommends four vaccinations for immunocompromised people

OLYMPIA – According to recent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, immunocompromised individuals may benefit from a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.
They recommend that those with moderate to severe immunocompromised status should get an extra primary shot, like a three-series, and then a booster. This includes people receiving active treatment for cancerous tumors or cancers of the blood, those taking medication for an organ transplant, those who had a stem cell transplant in the past two years, advanced or untreated HIV and/or those actively taking drugs that suppress the immune system.
Those who received a Pfizer or Modera two-series should look into getting a third primary dose 28 days after the second. Then they wait the allotted five months for their booster. However, at this time there are no additional shot recommendations for those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccination, besides the booster two months after.
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, but some immunocompromised individuals don’t get strong enough immunity following their initial two-dose series,” said Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, M.D., M.P.H. “Receiving an additional primary dose and a booster dose will help protect those who are more susceptible to the disease.”