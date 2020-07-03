Celebrate summer with Big D's Powersports Rentals Fourth of July giveaway

TRI-CITIES, WA - Many 4th of July celebrations and fireworks shows have been canceled. Here is one thing you can do to have some fun this weekend.
This is the holiday weekend people usually love to get together and celebrate, but the spike in coronavirus infections has led to canceling the Fourth of July fireworks in some places. However, you can still have fun in the water.
Big D's Powersports Rentals has only been open for a year and rent out equipment for motor sports all year long.
Owners of the rentals, Catrina and Donnie Hanson said they enjoy taking their kids out to have fun and want you to have fun too.
"Anybody that is looking to get out to have some fun, you could get a night out in the RV or a day out on a toy," Donnie said. "It's your choice of what toy you get. All you have to do is go on my page at @bigdspowersport and rentals."
Big D's Powersports Rentals is partnering up with Columbia Basin RV Rentals. They are holding a summer giveaway. It is a night in one of their RV's and a powersport rental.
Donnie said all you also have to go like and share Columbia Basin RV Rentals on Facebook. Follow the directions for a chance to win. However, you must be 18 years-old to win.
The drawing will happen on July 4th. Go to Big D's Powersports Rentals' Facebook page at facebook.com/bigdspowersportsrentals to find the link to enter.
For more information about their rentals and pricing, you can go to their website at bigdspowersportsrentals.com.