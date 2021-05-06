Central Washington University requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations to return to campus this fall

ELLENSBURG, WA - Central Washington University will now require COVID-19 vaccinations to return to campus for Fall 2021.
This requirement will affect Students, Faculty, and Staff from returning to campus locations. This will not be required for students attending online only classes that are not living on campus.
"We are making obtaining a vaccination a priority because we believe a fully vaccinated community is the best way to protect our individual and collective health and safety," the university wrote on social media. "It is only through widespread vaccinations that Central can loosen or remove restrictions that have impacted our social and mental well-being. Vaccinations will facilitate a return to in-person campus living and learning experiences."
The University also recognizes that a vaccination requirement for some employee groups may be subject to bargaining. They state that they will immediately initiate the bargaining process with faculty and staff unions prior to implementing the vaccine requirement for employees.
To read the full message from President Gaudino's about vaccine requirements visit cwu.edu/message-president-james-gaudino