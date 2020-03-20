KITTITAS COUNTY, WA The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has implemented a health order requiring Central Washington university implement measures to curtain the spread of COVID-19. On March 19, 2020 KCPHD signed the health order, which requires the following:
- All in-person classes and labs are canceled.
- All campus buildings will be closed to the public.
- Issue a statement strongly encouraging students, whether they live on or off campus, to stay in place. If students have returned to their permanent residence, they should remain there and attend spring quarter virtually (and possibly longer).
- Dining services will provide only food to go. There is no in-person dining.
- In-person, University-sponsored student or community events are canceled – no exceptions. (This does not include staff meetings, although social distancing requirements still apply.)
The health order is in effect and addresses elements that were allowed in Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-05. On March 13, Governor Inslee implemented college restrictions along with statewide k-12 school closures. Per Governor Inslee’s proclamation 20-05 the prohibition of conducting in person business did not apply to labs, clinics, campus dining halls, and whether students should remain in place during spring break.