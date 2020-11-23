Change of traffic flow at the CBC-West Pasco Testing site

PASCO, WA - Effective Tuesday November 24 at 8:30, the NEW ENTRANCE for the COVID testing site at CBC is now on FARM ROAD and Argent.
This is the next intersection East of where the entrance has been. With the number of Tests being done each day, traffic has been backing up on to Argent Road more and more. This new entrance at FARM ROAD and Argent will give a longer approach to the test site with more ability to route cars through the vacant parking lot, keeping cars off of Argent Road.
There were over 880 samples taken on Monday November 23. The site continues to attract more people, and that means longer lines. Please understand that registering on the web site, will help you complete the test faster, but will not get you through the testing site faster. The registration page is used for all of U of W Medical facilities, we cannot change the language on the website. Please be patient with the teams working the test site, they are doing all that they can.
The Test site is open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM each day. Sometimes, they have to shut off the line early, in order to be done testing the last car by 4 so that they can get the testing sample sent off each day.