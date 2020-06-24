Children's Reading Foundation wants to help stop the "summer slide"

TRI-CITIES, WA - At the beginning of each school year, educators typically spend time reviewing material that was lost over the long summer break.
The Children's Reading Foundation at Mid-Columbia has handed out over 11,000 books to Benton and Franklin counties during the COVID-19 school closures.
The foundation has worked with several nonprofits and community organizations, but they are running out of books.
"So as we are heading into the summer and distance learning has ended the schools, and libraries are closed and resources are unavailable to families," the executive director at the Children's Reading Foundation, Elizabeth Barnes said. "We want to continue to support those families by donating a thousand more books."
The idea is to prevent summer reading lost also known "the summer slide." Usually in the summer, students who do not read lose two to three months of learning.
"But now, studies, show due to school closures, we are expecting two-thirds of students to return to school with up to a year worth of learning lost, which is crazy," Barnes said. "So if your child is starting first grade in the Fall, the likelihood that they will actually be in a kindergarten level is very, very high."
The foundation wants to do everything they can to prevent the "summer slide" from happening. They want to give as many books as they can to the hands of children. They also encourage families to read 20 minutes everyday.
"But to do that, we need to be able to buy more books," Barnes said.
Barnes said that is what their "Reading on the Run" fundraiser is for. Traditionally, the foundations annually does two fundraisers, on in the spring, the other in the summer, but neither of those were social distancing acceptable.
"So we completely revamped our fundraiser," Barnes said.
The idea is to buy a poker card. You go to nine different locations across the Tri-Cities. To play, you fill out your card and you circle the best five to create the best poker hand. The winner gets to split the pot with the foundation.
"So it is a win-win situation," Barnes said. "The more people who enter, the more money we make and more money you can win as a participate."
The Poker Run is on June 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can pre-register online at read20minutes.com/reading-on-the-run-registration-form/ or you can register the day of the event. Each poker card cost $25. There is also a raffle for prizes. Those tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five.