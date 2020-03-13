HERMISTON,OR- The City of Hermiston along with local school districts have provided new instructions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the city.
Here are the list of instructions the city has decided to consider at this time:
- The Hermiston Library has suspended classes and youth activities until further notice. The library will otherwise continue operating on regular business hours.
- People who are exhibiting cold and flu symptoms (coughing, fever, etc.) are asked to refrain from entering public facilities and may be asked to leave. City facilities will also increase cleaning protocols to ensure public areas and individual workspaces are disinfected.
- Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center and Hermiston Community Center staff are working with event coordinators to ensure gatherings are limited to fewer than 250 people in accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Oregon.
- If you have a Municipal Court hearing scheduled and are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have a compromised immune system, call 541-567-6610 to request a hearing by phone or rescheduled appearance. Potential jurors who are feeling sick or who are in higher risk categories should contact the court to reschedule their jury service.
- Parks and Recreation activities at schools are cancelled until April 10.
- The Hermiston Senior Center has cancelled all activities until April 10. Meals-on-Wheels will continue to be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays before 10 a.m., and in-house meals are available by calling 541-567-3582 before 11 a.m.
- Hermiston Taxi Company, which contracts services for the city including elder transport to medical appointments, uses medical-grade disinfectants regularly throughout shifts, and has taken this opportunity to further review their cleaning protocols.
The utilities department will discontinue non-payment shutoffs until further notice to ensure continued access to water and electricity for all residents. Bill payment and collection will continue as usual.
- The city will review these protocols and precautions as new information becomes available and will update the website accordingly.