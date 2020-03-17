KENNEWICK,WA- The City of Kennewick will close its offices Wednesday due to the high risk of the coronavirus spreading in our region.
City offices are closed to the public through Tuesday, March 31st.While public access is temporarily suspended, the City is still open for business!
Staff is on site and able to provide most services to our residents and businesses. Business will be conducted primarily over the telephone and via e-mail. Staff will be limited on in-person meetings.
The Kennewick City Council has cancelled all remaining City Council meetings through the end of May with the exception of the Council meeting scheduled for April 21st. Council will schedule special council meetings for essential operational items during this time frame.
All meetings for City Boards and Commissions through the end of May are cancelled.
The City has a utility payment drop box located on the east side of City Hall for utility payments. They can also be made can also be made on an automated telephone system by calling 585-4266; on-line at www.go2kennewick.comor through private bill payer services.