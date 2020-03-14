PASCO,WA- The City of Pasco and the Pasco Parks and Recreation have decided to close citywide offices and centers and cancel events next month under the ban of public gatherings due to the coronavirus.
Beginning March 16 through April 27, the following Pasco Parks & Recreation locations will be closed:
·Pasco First Avenue Center
o This includes being closed as a Meals on Wheels congregate lunch site. Meals on Wheels will determine any other adjustments to their services.
The following locations will be closed from March 16 to April 12:
·Pasco City Hall Activity Center (Gym & Classroom)
oAny existing rental reservations scheduled for the next 4 weeks are cancelled and will be refunded.
·Pasco Sporting Complex
Also from March 16 to April 12, all Pasco Parks & Recreation programs are cancelled. Prorated refunds will be issued where applicable.
These programs include:
All Pasco First Avenue Center Programs
All City Hall Activity Center Programs
o Afterschool Program
o Sewing with Marcy
o Drop-In Pickleball
o Enhance Fitness
o Toddler Gymnastics and Movement
o Toddler Short Sports
o Adult Women’s Basketball
o Mini & Little Dribblers
o AARP Smart Driver Course (April)
o Spring Break Basketball Clinic
AARP Tax Aide at the Police Community Room
Find Your Center Classes offered through Pasco Parks & Rec
All Adult Volleyball (Recreational, Competitive and Drop-in)
Spring Break Tennis Camp
Jaycee’s Easter Egg Hunt
Exceptions:
o The Start of the Adult Coed Ultimate Frisbee League will be delayed
The closure will allow City staff to perform cleaning of these facilities and time to evaluate options for re-starting programs to conform to best social distancing practices.
Parks & Recreation outdoor locations will remain open. All guests visiting the Parks & Recreation System are asked to take preventative action when visiting our parks and facilities including good personal hygiene practices and social distancing.
For more information about City activities, visit www.pasco-wa.gov.