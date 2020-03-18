PASCO, WA - The spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in our area is a cause of concern in the community, however, the City of Pasco, along with its public and private agency partners, is working diligently to help slow the spread of the virus. Some recent actions include:
• The City Council met on Monday, March 16, with the seating conforming (as much as possible) to the new guidelines for social distancing. Councilmember Zahra Roach used the City’s teleconferencing system to attend remotely. Councilmembers will be able to use the system as needed moving forward. Watch Council meeting here. Residents are asked to use online/TV viewing, via Facebook or YouTube, or PSC-TV Channel 191 on Spectrum Cable, to watch City Council meetings. Comments and questions to the Council can be submitted online via Facebook or the City’s website.
• At that City Council meeting, City Manager Dave Zabell and Fire Chief Bob Gear gave a report to Council on the City’s COVID-19 response, including an overview of the City’s Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP); watch the report here.
• The City of Pasco declared an emergency due to the COVID-19 situation on Monday; per the Pasco Municipal Code, Mayor Saul Martinez can declare an emergency with ratification of the full City Council. What an emergency declaration mainly does is allow the City to ask for outside assistance, if needed, for financial reimbursement or other needs from state and federal agencies, and allow the City to fast-track procurement for services and supplies related to the current situation. Actions taken by the Mayor under the declaration must be ratified by the full Council. You can watch the Council’s ratification discussion here; read the declaration here.
• The Pasco Municipal Court has announced a number of changes due to COVID-19:
· The court will reschedule all civil and criminal, out of custody hearings, including jury trials
· Notice will be mailed to individuals effected by these changes
· Individuals with a contested hearing or mitigation hearing that do not want to appear at a later hearing can request a decision on written documents. (The form is found on our website or you may contact the clerk if you have questions)
· If you have a new address, you should contact Pasco Municipal Court to update your address
• While City Hall remains open for now, the City is strongly encouraging customers to utilize online or phone payment options and inquiries for Utility Billing, Dog Licensing, Parks information, Building Permits, amongst other City services.
• Parks and Recreation has announced some further closures and changes to help promote social distancing:
· YMCA Programs at the MLK Center
· All Park restrooms due to vandalism and theft
· Recreation Services will not be taking park, shelter and recreation facility rentals until May (subject to change). Existing rentals on the books between now and the end of April will be refunded