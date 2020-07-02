PASCO, WA- Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez signed an emergency order Thursday afternoon to help Pasco restaurants with outdoor seating as Franklin County moves to a modified Phase 1 from Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start Phased Reopening Plan.
The emergency order is expected to be ratified and put in effect after a City Council meeting Monday, July 6th.
The order is as follows:
The City of Pasco shall allow sidewalk/café seating in the C-1; C-2 and C-3 Zoning Districts and any portions of the Pasco Municipal Code that would require suspension in order to comply with this Order, are hereby suspended.
The City Manager is hereby authorized to use his discretion to implement this Order, generally under the following conditions:
· Sidewalk/café seating plan shall be approved by the City of Pasco Community & Economic Development Department.
· Off-street parking areas adjacent and dedicated for restaurants may be fenced off to provide additional seating, provided the area shall not exceed one-hundred percent (100%) of the interior seating space of the restaurant. Required off-street parking may be reduced by fifty percent (50%) during the duration of this Emergency Order.
· Handicapped parking stalls shall not be used for patron seating.
· Fences shall be no more than 42” high, and shall be decorative metal.
· Furnishings (tables/seating) shall be a durable material and complementary to the decorative fencing. Fencing and furnishings shall not be permanently affixed to the sidewalk. Fencing and furnishings shall be adequately weighted to prevent tipping.
· Clear access for pedestrians of at least 6’ shall be maintained along sidewalk corridors at all times.
· Maintenance of all allowed fencing and furnishings shall be the responsibility of the business owner/applicant.
· Additional outdoor lighting and/or signage in conjunction with the outdoor seating may be allowed.
· Curbside pick-up zones shall be maintained within 500’ of each restaurant.
