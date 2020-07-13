PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco will be distributing Small Business Reopening Packs for Pasco businesses on Wednesday, July 15, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, at the Pasco Farmer’s Market area in Downtown Pasco.
Many small businesses are beginning to open their doors and are facing new requirements to protect their staff and customers. The City of Pasco is distributing small business reopening packs to promote the health and safety of the community. The packs include:
- A box of 50 single-use masks
- Entrance signs (English and Spanish)
- Physical distancing floor markers
- Acrylic customer counter barrier (limited supply, one per Pasco business)
The City worked with Pasco vendors to procure the items in the packs. “The City is excited to offer these packs to Pasco businesses so they can reopen in a safe manner,” said City Manager Dave Zabell.
For any questions about the reopening packs, please contact Angela Pashon at (509) 545-3458 or pashona@pasco-wa.gov.
