WALLA WALLA,WA- The City of Walla Walla is allowing homeless shelters to open 24/7 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The 24/7 operation of these facilities is among the strategies being implemented to address health concerns among the homeless population, as well as the community as a whole. Local shelters include the Christian Aid Center, YWCA Walla Walla’s Safe Shelter, and the Walla Walla Sleep Center.
For the additional help the city has partnered with the private sector to assist.
Opening the homeless shelters for daytime as well as nighttime residence during the “Stay home” order is extremely important to the overall health of the community. The unsheltered homeless population is especially vulnerable to contracting and spreading COVID-19 if they have nowhere to go but the streets. The shelters are the nearest thing they have to a home.
While the additional hours are in place, arrangements are being made for donors to supply breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Lunch donations are being arranged through church soup kitchens that will expand their ministries to include persons at the Sleep Center. Dinners are being arranged through various donor groups, individuals, and businesses such as Big Cheese Pizza.
Donations can be arranged by contacting the centers directly:
· Christian Aid Canter: 509-525-7153
· YWCA Walla Walla: 509-525-2570
· Sleep Center/Alliance for the Homeless: 509-522-8410 or 509-520-0316
The health of the community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is of paramount importance. Additional health protocols and screenings are being implemented at all sites with the guidance from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Providence Population Health Team. Questions are welcome through the city website (wallawallawa.gov) or the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless (info@W2AH.org).