Clinic in Kennewick will be offering free vaccines for a day in August

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Department of Health and Benton Franklin Health District are partnering to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Free doses will be given on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 am to 2 pm. The location of the clinic will be at 71020 Okanagan place in Kennewick.
The Washington State Department of Health stated that walk-ins are welcome and no ID or insurance is required. The doses are available for all age groups for Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines. The clinic will be offering $50 gift cards to those getting either their 1st or 2nd dose. You will also get the chance to win free school supplies!
