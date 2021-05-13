College Place Public Schools vaccinates students ages 16-18 Tuesday

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - College Place Public Schools teamed with Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to vaccinate over fifty students, staff, and community members Tuesday during a vaccination clinic held at College Place High School.
The goal of the clinic was to target students in the age bracket of 16-18, while supporting others in the community who would benefit from the convenient location. Members of CPPS district staff, County Health officials, and local volunteers worked to make the clinic a success.
Now, College Place Public Schools sets its sights on vaccinating students ages 12-15 on May 19, 2021. Again, in partnership with Community Health, the district will work to vaccinate students in grades 6-10 whose parents give permission for vaccinations. This comes on the heels of approval at the federal and state level of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children in these age groups.
Superintendent Jim Fry stated, “It is 100% the choice of parents and guardians as to whether their child gets the vaccine. We are here to support our students’ access to the vaccination. Our partnership with Walla Walla Community Health has been outstanding since the beginning of the pandemic and this just another example.”