Community-Based Testing this Week in Yakima and Sunnyside

YAKIMA, WA - This week, Medical Teams International will be offering additional community-based testing in Yakima and Sunnyside.
Testing will take place Thursday, October 8th from 1:00pm-6:00pm at the Sunnyside Community Center and on Friday, October 9th from 9:00am-2:00pm at West Valley Church.
Testing is free of charge and no appointment is required to get tested. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed to the virus is strongly encouraged to get tested. Those who get tested at the sites should expect their results within two to four days.
At-home test kits will also be available for pick-up for those unable to get tested at a testing site. Individuals who use an at-home test kit must have access to the internet and an email address to register their kit. Instructions on how to collect and mail your sample are included in each kit and are also available in Spanish. Results will be available by e-mail only in approximately three businesses days.
Anyone who suspects that they might have COVID-19 should get tested immediately. Individuals are encouraged to call their primary health providers first to discuss testing options. A list of ongoing testing sites in Yakima County can also be found on our website at: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2401/Yakima-County-COVID-19-Testing-Sites.