Community COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Thursday at Sunnyside Senior Center

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Yakima Valley Memorial is offering a community vaccination clinic Thursday, April 22.
The clinic will be from 9 AM to 3 PM (or once vaccine runs out) at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way in Sunnyside.
There will be 150 Moderna doses available, all first come, first-served. No pre-registration needed. Bilingual medical staff will be available to answer questions regarding the vaccine.
Second doses are available with proof of first shot and it has been at least 24 days since initial vaccination.