YAKIMA, Wash. — The COVID-19 testing site on 16th Avenue will close before February 2023, according to a press release from Yakima Valley Memorial. The site had been operated through YVM, Signal Health and the University of Washington.
According to the press release, the testing site will close January 28 following a downward trend in tests per week, now at less than a hundred tests done in an average week.
Since opening at the State Fair Park in October 2020, this testing site has moved locations twice and administered more than 136,000 tests. Its busiest day was reportedly January 21, 2022 with over 800 patients. On some days, the testing team would note positivity rates as high as 50%.
“COVID-19 testing was an important strategy during the pandemic,” said site supervisor Michael Vachon. “We learned that low-barrier/no cost testing works. Community testing as a public health strategy kept people from flooding clinics and the hospital for tests that are easily administered, with results available directly to the patient as quickly as the next day. Knowing your COVID-19 status meant people knew when to isolate and slow the spread.”
COVID-19 test resources are still available through the federal government, the Washington State Say Yes! program and other sites in the Yakima County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.