Community raises money for small business' rent

RICHLAND, WA - Sunken Treasures Games in Richland has been a place for local gamers to come together since it first opened nine years ago.
“I worked at another local game store at the time, so I had gathered and collected quite a collection of games and when the spot opened up, I was able to just take my personal collection and open up the store,” Sarah Cherney, Sunken Treasures Games owner said.
It’s been closed for nearly two months now. So one of Cherney’s regulars decided to step up.
“Our kids have grown up parallel to the store growing up.” Cristi Hamilton, a regular at Sunken Treasures, said.
Cristi Hamilton started two fundraisers, and they quickly took off.
“I had no idea it would take off like this. It’s just been wonderful,” Hamilton said.
As of today, the community raised over $5,000, enough for four months of rent.
“It was overwhelming. It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Cherney said.
Today, Hamilton met Cherney at the store to give her the first check.
“My husband came in and commented, ‘2000! We’re almost there! 2400!’ and it just took off. It was very, very cool—very heartwarming,” Hamilton said.
You can donate to Hamilton’s fundraiser on Facebook here, or on GoFundMe here.
Cherney says she’s in the process of setting up an e-store, which will hopefully get her business ready for curbside pickup in the future.