Community Testing to relocate from HAPO Center in Pasco to Ely St. in Kennewick

TRI-CITIES, WA – Beginning Jan. 5, 2021, the community COVID-19 testing site, staffed by the National Guard, will open in its new location at 1709 S. Ely St. in Kennewick (near the Kennewick Irrigation District building).
Benton-Franklin Health District is incredibly grateful for the partnership with the HAPO Center in Pasco for providing an accessible and convenient location for community testing throughout this year.
“As our COVID-19 response continues to evolve, we remain cognizant and flexible to our community’s need for testing to be easily accessible and in areas convenient to them,” said Erin Hockaday, operations chief for the District’s COVID-19 response. “We are excited to bring testing back to Kennewick and hope the ease of access, along with our new partnership with the University of Washington laboratory, will provide prompt testing and results to people needing to know their COVID-19 status.”
Hours at the Kennewick Test Site are the same as the previous location: Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and, although drive-ups are welcome, preregistration is encouraged by visiting www.wacovid19.org/kennewicktesting.
An individualized QR code, given at the time of the test, provides easy, electronic results within three days of testing. Testing remains free of cost but providing an insurance card helps offset the cost of the service.
Testing is available regardless of immigration status. Community members who preregister in December for arrival dates in January should ensure they go to the Kennewick Test Site at the Ely location for their COVID-19 swab. Testing at the CBC-West/Argent St. site will continue to operate daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.