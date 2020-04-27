WEST RICHLAND,WA- The Cool Desert Nights event was canceled by the West Richland and Richland Chamber of Commerce Monday. The event was scheduled to be hosted June 25th through June 28th of this year.
The Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter on Facebook stating the event will be canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns leading into June. The new dates are June 24th through the 27th of 2021.
The Cool Desert Nights is a Classic Car, hot rod and motorcycle event that has been hosted in the area for over 25 years. The event includes car cruises around town, parties in the parks, car shows, vendors and awards.
The website states the family fun will have to wait, but will be bigger and better next year.