KENNEWICK, WA - With the continuing spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., Kadlec health system is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health authorities, to care for affected individuals while taking steps to limit person-to-person spread within our communities.
Kadlec has created an assessment tool that will walk you through, and potentially let you know if you could have contracted COVID-19.
Below you will find a link that will take you to the coronavirus assessment tool and many helpful hints given to you from Kadlec / Providence Health: