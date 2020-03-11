TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, the celebration completion of the Colombia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village Phase Two has been postponed. The event had been scheduled for March 27, 2020.
According to Port officials, the Columbia Gardens’ wineries and food truck businesses will continue to operate as usual (check their social media sites for individual information). However, the large community gathering was postponed to help safeguard the health of the community.
“Postponing was a good decision,” said Port of Kennewick CEO, Tim Arntzen. “We didn’t want to bring a large group of people together unnecessarily, as we are mindful of the federal and state public health messages about social distancing.” Arntzen said. “I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this rapidly evolving situation. We plan to reschedule when coronavirus concerns have resolved.”